IMONDI, ROCCO A.
Of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Cranston. He was the beloved husband of the late Jeanne (DeMarquette) Imondi , having been married 73 years. Born in Cranston, he was the son of the late Tomasso and Maria (Tella) Imondi, residing in Cranston for most of his life. He is a graduate of Cranston High School. He served in the US Navy during World War II in the Aviation Unit on the USS Arkansas and survived D-Day. Entrepreneurial by nature, Rocco and a partner owned Samroc Machine Company. He later purchased Hitchcock Chain Company which he operated successfully for decades along with his late son Richard. He was a member of Alpine Country Club and an avid golfer. He was an accomplished ballroom dancer.
He is survived by his son Thomas S. Imondi of Cranston and was the father of the late Richard D. Imondi and Paul R. Imondi. He was the cherished grandfather of Tara Ann Imondi of Mansfield, MA and Richard David Imondi of North Kingstown. He was the brother of the late Maria Louise Koutsogione, the late Anthony Imondi, the late Carmine Imondi, the late Elvira Renda, the late Rose Prattico, the late Elena Brennan, the late Dolores Fera and Jeanette Hayden.
All funeral arrangements are private. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Memorial contributions may be made to: Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org or by mail to Veterans Administration Regional Office, 380 Westminster Street, Providence, RI 02903. Visit Nardolillo.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 25, 2020