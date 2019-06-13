|
CIOLFI, ROCCO D.
92, of Stella Street, Providence, passed away June 10. 2019. He was the devoted husband of 67 years to Molly (Koutros) Ciolfi. The couple met at the Palladium Dance Hall at Rocky Point where Rocco's dancing skills caught Molly's eye. Rocco loved to dance and would never miss a chance to show off his moves on the dance floor.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Antonio and Margaret (Fargnoli) Ciolfi.
Rocco worked as a civil engineer for the State of RI: Dept of Transportation for 31 years before retiring. He was also the founder of Hartford Paving Corporation, with his late partner Anthony Corsinetti, whom he considered to be a brother. Rocco was a WW II Navy Veteran. He enlisted at age 17 and was the youngest crew member on the destroyer USS Myles C. Fox until he was injured in the Sea of Japan in 1945.
He remained at home with his wife Molly until days before his death thanks to the unending devotion and special care of his daughter Darlene "Lena" Ciolfi-Donley and her husband Gerard of Cranston. Rocco also leaves his daughters Dr. Donna Gentile-O'Donnell and husband Robert of Philadelphia, Deborah Ciolfi and husband Christopher Pilkington of Wayland, MA, and Dawn Ciolfi, and two grandchildren, Andrew and Grace Pilkington. He was the brother of the late Assunta Ciolfi-Glick. Miss Friskie, his beloved cat, continues to sleep on Rocco's bed. He loved meeting with his countless friends and his memory will bring smiles to his Brewed Awakenings coffee buddies.
Rocco's family would like to express their deep appreciation to all of Rocco's loving caregivers, Carmen, Karen, Charlene, April, Nina, Daniel, and so many others too numerous to name. Special thanks are extended to Rocco's oncologist, Dr. Ariel Birnbaum, whose warm, cheerful, and loving heart eased Rocco's final journey.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9:30 am in Holy Cross Church, 645 Hartford Avenue, Providence. Burial, with Military Honors to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rocco's memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019