Army veteran of West Warwick, age 87, passed away at Kent Hospital on June 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Alice M. Ferranti (Wallin) for 59 years. Father of Charlene P. Ferranti of Warwick; Pamela C. Lujan (Juan) of Colorado, and James G. Ferranti (Mai) of West Warwick. Grandfather of Andrew Morry (Kala), Megan Lujan, Adam Lujan, and Jefferey Ferranti; and great-grandfather to Evangeline Morry. Burial, with military honors at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rhode Island Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Ave, Bristol RI 02809. Condolences at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 17, 2019
