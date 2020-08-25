Marzilli, M.D., Rocco
91, of East Providence and Jamestown, RI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020. Rocco was born in Providence, the son of the late Eleuterio and Assunta (Nardi) Marzilli. He was the beloved brother of Rita Perrino of Warwick, and the late John Marzilli, Ann-Marie Marzilli, and Antonio Marzilli. Rocco spent his younger years growing up in the Federal Hill and College Hill neighborhoods of Providence. He graduated from Providence College as a member of Alpha Epsilon Delta, the National Honor Society for Pre-Medical Students.
Rocco served in the United States Army for two years during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Seventh Army stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, under General Anthony "Nuts" McAuliffe. During his time in the U.S. Army, Rocco received two letters of commendation for acts considered above and beyond the call of duty.
Following his time in the military, Rocco returned home and began working in the men's suit department at the Outlet Company, a retail and broadcasting company headquartered in Providence, RI. There, he met his future wife and love of his life, the late Kathryn (Vucci) Marzilli, who managed the Outlet Company's hosiery and umbrella department. After seeing her turn down a date with a "better-looking man" than him, he decided to offer her a ride home from work because he was "going the same way home." Kathryn and Rocco would marry on July 4th, 1957, the day he said he "lost his independence." Soon after the wedding, Rocco enrolled at the University of Bologna School of Medicine in Bologna, Italy, where he and Kathryn would spend the first several years of their marriage. Upon returning, Rocco and Kathryn settled down in East Providence where they would remain for over fifty years.
Rocco completed his residency at the V.A. hospital in Providence and remained on staff until 1968 when he decided to enter private practice specializing in gastroenterology. Rocco was on staff at St. Joseph's Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital, the latter for thirty-seven years until 2008. He was the first Medical Director for Waterview Villa Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and continued in that role until 2010. Rocco was also on the clinical staff at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, where he trained medical students and interns. He was a member of many medical associations including the RI Division of the American Cancer Society
. He was considered one of the top physicians of internal medicine in the region, having served as Medical Advisor for the Rhode Island Chapter of the National Foundation of Ileitis and Colitis (NFIC) while also serving on the board of directors of the Colitis and Ileitis Association. Rocco was also the President of the Rhode Island Gastroenterological Society. He was named "Physician of the Year" in 1983 by NFIC and because of this award, he was invited to dinner with Governor J. Joseph Garrahy as a guest of honor.
In 1988, Rocco helped make a legal precedent as an expert witness in Mangasarian v. Gould, a case heard in the R.I. Supreme Court. On behalf of a former patient, he told the court that cancer could potentially be caused by physical trauma to the body. Rocco was a dedicated physician; he was passionate about his patients and the relationships he formed with many of them. Rocco's patients adored his bedside manner and his commitment to their health and overall wellness.
Apart from his work, Rocco was an adoring husband to Kathryn for fifty-seven years. They spent many of those years traveling around Europe, including several trips to Italy. Still, nothing was quite as peaceful and enjoyable as the view from their home in Jamestown. Rocco was also a loving father and grandfather. He adored his family and cherished the time he got to spend with them. He will be missed forever but always remembered in our hearts. He is survived by his sister, Rita Perrino of Warwick, his children, Stephen Marzilli of Lansing, MI, Lori Kahler and her husband Jeffrey of Marion, MA, as well as his only grandchild, Raymond Leonardo and his wife Olivia of Rockland, MA. Rocco's memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit rebellofuneralhome.com
for online condolences. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation by visiting wish.org
.