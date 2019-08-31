|
Marian E., Rochford
Marian E. (Smith) Rochford died peacefully at the Wingate at Wilbraham Nursing Home in Wilbraham, MA on August 16, 2019 at the age of 86.
Marian was born on September 16, 1932 in Providence, RI to the late Walter Smith and Elsie (LaFantasie) Smith of Riverside, RI. Marian attended East Providence High School and graduated in 1949. She was married to Allan V. Rochford from 1954 to 1970. They moved to MA in 1956 and over the years she resided in several central MA towns including Northboro, Hardwick, Barre, Orange, and Gilbertville. Marian was a lifelong member of the National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry. She was a gifted piano player, excellent seamstress, and loved murder mysteries. She worked for multiple companies as a Bookkeeper / Secretary, including Cumberland Farms, Barre Publishing, Barre Savings Bank, Hardwick Elementary Schools, and Wrights. When she retired to Maine, she became a foster grandmother and also volunteered in schools, helping kids learn to read. She loved that work.
She is survived by four children: Linda R. Gray of Costa Rica; William A. Rochford and his wife Michelle of Gilbertville, MA; Karen R. Tinsley and her husband Chris of Granville, OH; Nancy R. Fogarty and her husband Chris of Oxford, MD; and one granddaughter, Jordan Rochford, of Agawam, MA.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ronald McDonald House of your choice. New England Funeral & Cremation Center, LLC, 25 Mill Street, Springfield MA has been entrusted with the arrangements. Visit www.nefcc.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 31, 2019