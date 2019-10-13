Home

Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. John & Paul Church
Coventry, RI
Roderick J. "Rod" Fraser

Roderick J. "Rod" Fraser Obituary
FRASER, RODERICK J. "ROD"
92, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Husband of Priscilla B. (Sprague) Fraser and father of Michael and Ronald Fraser, Debra Thompson, Kim Barber and the late Janet Lynn Amaral.
Visitation Thursday morning, October 17, 2019 from 8:30 am- 10:30 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte.3), Coventry. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in SS. John & Paul Church, Coventry. Full obituary at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
