FRASER, RODERICK J. "ROD"
92, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Husband of Priscilla B. (Sprague) Fraser and father of Michael and Ronald Fraser, Debra Thompson, Kim Barber and the late Janet Lynn Amaral.
Visitation Thursday morning, October 17, 2019 from 8:30 am- 10:30 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte.3), Coventry. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in SS. John & Paul Church, Coventry. Full obituary at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019