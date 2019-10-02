|
|
CHAPPELL, RODERICK W.
84 of Laurel Ave., Coventry, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Charles W. and Gertrude W. (Robinson) Chappell.
Roderick was retired from Teamsters Local 251. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Roderick was an avid coin collector and enjoyed spending time at the local casinos. Throughout the years, Roderick rescued many stray cats and dogs and provided them with a loving home, he was a true animal lover. He was also an accomplished woodworker and carpenter.
He was the father of Roderick W. Chappell of West Greenwich, Susan R. Colvin and Sandra H. Giles, both of Coventry, Melissa M. Chappell of West Warwick, and the late James J. Chappell and Christopher S. Chappell. Roderick was the brother of Charles G. Chappell of Providence, and the late David N. Chappell and Clifford S. Chappell. He is also survived by five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Per Roderick's request, his funeral services and burial with Military Funeral Honors in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich will be private. Arrangements are with the Iannotti Funeral Home, Coventry. Memorial donations to ( www.stjude.org ) or The Rhode Island SPCA (www.RISPCA.org ) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019