DOWDELL, DR. RODGER B.
Lake Suzy, Florida -94, formerly of East Greenwich and Narragansett, RI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4th, 2019 at his summer home in Rehoboth, MA. in his wife, Colette Salpietro's arms. He was the son of the late Ralph Everett and Alice Birtwell Dowdell and was predeceased by his first wife Mary Parker Dowdell, daughter Lynda Alice Tougas and granddaughter Haley Margaret Dowdell.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He was a graduate of Yale University (B.S.), Brown University (M.S.) and Colorado State University (Ph.D). Dr. Dowdell was a full professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Rhode Island, retiring in 1989.
He is survived by 7 children; Mary Dianne Owen, Rodger B. Dowdell, Jr. (Linda), William D. Dowdell, P.E. (Cheryl), David A. Dowdell, Steven P. Dowdell (Kathy) , Margaret D. Toth (Jim), and Deborah D. Perry (Scott) and two step-children, Lisa Pacheco (Bob) and Joseph Salpietro (Jennifer), along with 26 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, RI 02879, at 10 a.m. on Saturday July 13th 2019. Calling hours are on Friday, July 12th from 4 to 7p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CysticFibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org, For more information please visit: www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 10, 2019