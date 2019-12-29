|
|
Campbell, Rodney Don
67, of West Warwick, died on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Arlen L. Campbell and Wilma J. (Carnes) Campbell-McInnes. He was the loving husband of Barbara A. (Improta) Campbell.
Rodney worked as a Control Room Operator for the Trans. Canada Company in Burrillville, RI. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Gulf War.
Rodney was a member of the Masonic Order and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also an avid car enthusiast.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a brother, Sydney McInnes of Clarksburg, West Virginia.
At Mr. Campbell's request, funeral services will be private and are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020