Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Don Campbell


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Don Campbell Obituary
Campbell, Rodney Don
67, of West Warwick, died on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Arlen L. Campbell and Wilma J. (Carnes) Campbell-McInnes. He was the loving husband of Barbara A. (Improta) Campbell.
Rodney worked as a Control Room Operator for the Trans. Canada Company in Burrillville, RI. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Gulf War.
Rodney was a member of the Masonic Order and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also an avid car enthusiast.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a brother, Sydney McInnes of Clarksburg, West Virginia.
At Mr. Campbell's request, funeral services will be private and are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, are greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -