Rodney F. Bailey
1927 - 2020
BAILEY, RODNEY F.
93, a lifelong dairy farmer was born June 17, 1927 on the Bailey Farm in East Greenwich, where he lived his entire life, died peacefully surrounded by his family on August 3, 2020 on the family farm. He was the husband of the late Judith H. (Wolfenden) Bailey. He was a son of the late Francis A. and Iva F. (Briggs) Bailey.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of East Greenwich and served on the Board of Trustees.
He served for many years on the RI Farm Bureau Board of Directors, USDA Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (now Farm Service Agency) state and county committees and the Rhode Island Dairy Farms Cooperative (Rhody Fresh) Board of Directors.
He is survived by his children; Kathy Burroughs and her husband Elliott of Canterbury, CT, Paul Bailey and his wife Cher of East Greenwich, Cynthia LaPrise and her husband Scooter of Exeter, and Iva Reynhout of East Greenwich; 10 grandchildren Thomas, Rachel, Will, Elizabeth, Jessica, Matthew, Alexandra, Daniel, Maggie and Cassidy; 9 great grandchildren Reagan, Isaac, Lillian, Henry, Benjamin, Matthew, Ruby, Hannah and Ella and a sister Gladys I. Bailey of East Greenwich. He was the brother of the late Priscilla E. Crofts of North Stonington, CT.
His funeral and burial will be private. Donations in Rodney's name may be made to the First Baptist Church of EG, PO Box 551, East Greenwich, RI 02818 or to the RI 4-H Club Foundation, PO Box 1925, Kingston, RI 02881. www.hillfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
August 4, 2020
One measure of the preciousness of love is the depth of pain we feel when the loved one departs. My condolences to all who loved Rodney. Special thoughts for our friend Kathy and her children.
Sonny Stimson
August 4, 2020
Extending our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Bailey family. We are so very sorry for your loss, and will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Lynn Cragan Conway
Acquaintance
August 4, 2020
We are so sorry for your great loss. He will be missed. Kathy and Randy
kathy yorston
Friend
August 4, 2020
Our condolences on the families loss .. god bless
Kathy, Larry and Fran Whitford
Kathleen Whitford
Friend
August 4, 2020
The Madison Family extends our condolences to the Bailey family! A legend has passed, not many left
Barton Madison
Friend
August 4, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Linda Cullen Fry
Friend
August 4, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the Bailey family, I have many good memories of the gentleman farmer! Rest In Peace Rod!
Scott Kettelle
Friend
August 4, 2020
Sorry for the loss of a great man.
Kathy Foster
Friend
