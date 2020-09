Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Roger's life story with friends and family

Share Roger's life story with friends and family

BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE 9/27/1957 - 1/18/2015 IN LOVING MEMORY ROGER "BUD" DUDLEY Loved with a love beyond all telling, missed with a grief beyond all tears. We Love You Bud - Ride Free LOVE ALWAYS DAD, SISTERS SHANNEN, CARRIE





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store