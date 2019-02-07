Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Cournoyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger E. Cournoyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger E. Cournoyer Obituary
COURNOYER, ROGER E.
87, of Coventry, formerly of Shippee Ave., West Warwick, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, February 4, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Dolores (Pinard) Cournoyer. The couple would have celebrated 65 years married in May of this year.
Born in Coventry, son of the late Geoffroy and Angelina (Picard) Cournoyer, he had been a resident of West Warwick for 65 years.
Roger was instrumental in establishing and became the director of operations at General Dynamics Electric Boat at Quonset Point. He was a longtime member of the Valley Country Club, Warwick and especially love to winter with his loving wife Dolores in Venice, FL.
He is survived by his children, Susan Tahakjian and her husband Martin of West Warwick, Jean Chagnon and her husband Richard of West Greenwich and Joan Harris and her husband Donald of North Kingstown. A sister Irene Vaughn and her husband Herschel. His grandchildren, Paul and his girlfriend Regan, Lee and her husband Josh, Andrew and his wife Katherine and Amy and her husband Kevin, as well as a great grandson Hayden and great granddaughter Addison. He was predeceased by two brothers the late Norman and Richard Cournoyer.
His funeral service will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte. 117), Coventry. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours are Friday from 9:00-12:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Roger's name to either Hope Health Hospice Care or Button Hole Golf. Iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iannotti Funeral Home
Download Now