DUCHARME, ROGER E.
of Johnston, passed away at home on June 18, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the husband of Marsha Ducharme. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Leo and Madeleine Ducharme.
Roger served in the Air Force during the Vietnam era. Prior to serving, he worked in the food industry and continued upon his return, until his retirement. He was a graduate of Bryant College.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two sisters, Pauline Nadeau of North Providence and Jeanne Kopicki (Richard) of Florida. He was also the brother of the late Leo, Alfred, and George.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10 am in Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth St., North Providence. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park Mausoleum, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.