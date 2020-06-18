RICHARD, ROGER N.
70, of Cranston passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 22yrs. of Katherine (Perates) Richard. He was the son of the late Aime and Marie (Vacher) Richard. Roger was a licensed electrician and had been employed at Toray Plastics for over fifteen years. Upon his retirement four years ago he became a full time driver for Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children: Christian Richard (Linda), Aaron Richard (Janet), Jeremiah Drinkwater (Kendra) and Seth Richard (Jessica) and his sister Elaine Richard.
He was the grandfather of Aurianna, Ayla, Clara, Siena and Elle. Roger was the brother of the late Janine Maitland. Roger was an avid cyclist and was a member of the Narragansett Bay Wheelman. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and attending meetings with the Men of St. Joseph at his church. Roger most enjoyed serving others and spending time with The Lord. He was a volunteer driver for the American Cancer Society and volunteered for the American Red Cross installing smoke detectors in inner city homes. In addition, Roger was very supportive of his sister-in-law Joan who is profoundly deaf. Born on Christmas Day, Roger was a deeply religious and spiritual man. When Covid 19 became widespread, Roger continued to deliver meals to the elderly and disabled for Meals on Wheels. He felt that God wanted him to serve. Roger died a hero, though he will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is happy and at peace to be with The Lord. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 9:30 am at Holy Apostles Church, Cranston. Visiting hours will be respectfully omitted. Burial will be private. Donations may be made in memory of Roger to The Corliss Institute, Inc., 290 Main St., Warren, RI 02885 or at Corliss.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.