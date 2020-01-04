|
Sacilotto, Roger Paul
81, of Warren, RI passed away peacefully,on Thursday January 2, 2020 at home, surrounded by family, after a long illness. He was born on September 13, 1938 to Paolo and Maria (Liberali) Sacilotto in Boston, MA and was raised in Bridgewater MA. A graduate of Bridgewater High School and Brown University (1960), Roger worked as a chemist at the Geigy Chemical Co. in Cranston, RI and later for the Philip A. Hunt Chemical Corporation in Lincoln, RI. Roger served as Treasurer and Vice President of the Enrico Caruso Society in Manville RI. Roger enjoyed sports, traveling, boating, camping and fishing with his family. Roger moved to Tennessee to work for the Fuji-Hunt Chemical Corporation in Dayton, TN, retiring in 2003. Roger was an avid motorcyclist, completing multiple cross-country tours on his Honda Gold Wing. He also utilized his background in chemistry to become a prolific winemaker, producing over 1200 bottles.
Roger is survived by his beloved wife of sixty years, Mona (Wonson) Sacilotto of Warren and his brothers Paul Sacilotto of Punta Gorda, FL and Richard Sacilotto of Chattanooga TN. Roger also leaves four children, Roger Sacilotto Jr. and spouse Susan of Saugus, MA, Randall Sacilotto and spouse Susan Perry of Cumberland RI, Katrina (Sacilotto) Carmo and spouse Michael of Dartmouth MA and Tracy (Sacilotto) Radlein and spouse WIlliam of Greer SC, along with 8 grandchildren, Courtney, Lindsay, Michael, Jacob, Ashley, Lauren, Billy and Marissa, and 8 great-grandchildren, Layla, Lucas, Levi, Lanna, Rylan, Raegan, Michael and Skylin.
His funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 at the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren.
Relatives and friends are invited at attend. Calling hours are Monday 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, and Tuesday morning 8:30 am – 10:00 am.
Gifts in his memory may be sent to the American Parkinsons Disease Association of RI, P.O.Box 41659,Providence, RI,02940.
www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020