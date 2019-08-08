|
ST. GERMAIN, ROGER W.
92, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at St. Antoine Residence. He was the busband of the late Yolande "Zeb" (Picard) St. Germain.
He is survived by his companion Connie Tarro of East Greenwich, his children: Monique St. Germain of MA, Marcelle St. Germain and her husband Michael Tierney of WV, Marc St. Germain of NC, Paul St. Germain and his wife Michelle of North Smithfield, David St. Germain and his wife Ann of NH, Luc St. Germain and his wife Patricia of Woonsocket, and Roger St. Germain and his wife Lisa of NH, a sister Denise Scali of Washington, DC, twenty grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph Church, Mendon Rd. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland. Visiting hours are Sunday from 4-7 PM in the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for full obituary, directions and guestbook.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 8, 2019