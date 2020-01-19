|
|
|
RICHARDS, ROLAND C.
84, of Wakefield, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Westerly Hospital. He was the husband of the late Sandra M. (Dufley) Richards. Born in Providence, the son of the late George and Christine Marie (Wheaton) Richards.
Roland was a compositor for the Providence Journal for many years before retiring; was a U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran. He enjoyed dancing, attending concerts and swimming at Galilee Beach and URI pool. He could be seen walking the sea wall daily in Narragansett and enjoyed travelling with his companion Anne.
He is survived by his children, Loren C. Richards and her husband Geoff Yeagley of Wakefield, Lisa M. Botka and her husband Tim of Plainville, MA and Serena Purcell and her wife Miki of West Warwick; two grandchildren, Tyler J. Parker and Joshua J. Richards; two sisters, Rita Mollicone Kelly and Ann Marie Passarelli both of Cranston and a brother, Robert Richards of Naples, FL. He was the brother of the late George, Vincent, Mildred and Louis Richards and companion of the late Anne E. Phillips.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 11 am in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Pt. Judith Rd., Narragansett. Burial with military honors will follow in R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of R.I., 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 19, 2020