Roland E. LaFlamme Jr.
LaFLAMME, ROLAND E. JR.,
76, passed away June 3, 2020.
He was the son of the late Roland E. Sr. and Jeanette M. (Piatt) LaFlamme; beloved brother of Jennifer M. LaFlamme-Allen (William), Suzanne M. Pennacchia (Louie), Cary P. LaFlamme (Mary), Alan R. LaFlamme (Ann), and the late Roseanne P. Izzo and Mark L. LaFlamme. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and one great-great-niece.
Roland taught for the Providence School Department for 28 years. He also taught both full and part time for over 35 years at Salve Regina University in the theater department.
Roland was an avid theatergoer. He loved Broadway musicals.
Roland's favorite place was Disney World. He was a Mickey aficionado.
Visitation will be held Saturday, 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Graveside burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
JUN
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
June 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
