DeCESARE, DR. ROLAND H.

97, longtime resident of East Greenwich passed away July 12, 2020. Born in Providence on May 17, 1923, he was the son of the late Bartholomew and Maria (Petorella) DeCesare, the youngest of nine children. He was married for 61 years to Marie (Gemma) DeCesare who predeceased him.

During World War II he honorably served his country in the US Army. A graduate of the Massachusetts College of Optometry, he started his optometry practice in 1947. As he built his practice he also became a strong advocate for his profession and assumed leadership roles in state and national professional organizations. In 1969 his nephew Dr. Paul A. De Cesare joined the practice. Roland was involved in numerous civic, charitable, and volunteer organizations. He was a longstanding member of Quidnessett Country Club.

He is survived by his daughter Maria D. Bunkley and husband Joel W. Bunkley, III; son Roland H. DeCesare, Jr. and wife Kitty; son Stephen DeCesare; grandson Joel W. Bunkley, IV; granddaughter Michelle Robinson and husband 1st Sgt Matt Robinson USMC, and great grandchildren, Jason and Autumn. His grandson, Daniel R. DeCesare, USMC veteran predeceased him.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, July 21 at 10:00 am at St. Francis de Sales Church, School St., North Kingstown. Burial will be private.



