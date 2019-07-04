|
|
Vachon, Roland H.
92 of Providence, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born in Providence a son of the late Stanislas and Alice (Cote) Vachon. He is survived by his sister, Anita Pardee and his brother-in-law, James Studeny. Roland was also the brother of the late Roger, Leo, Paul, Raymond, Robert Vachon, Lucille Miller and Dolores Studeny.
Roland's funeral will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home, 168 Academy Avenue, Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 901 Atwells Avenue, Providence. Visitation will be held on Friday, July, 5 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, 73 Church Street, Cranston. Relatives and friends are invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Lourdes church in memory of Roland would be deeply appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 4, 2019