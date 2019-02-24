|
|
GODIN, ROLAND J.
79, of Lincoln died Sunday February 17, 2019 surrounded by his family at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of Rode Island in Providence. He was the loving husband of Saturnina (Torcende) Godin. They were married on July 17, 1976.
Born and raised in Albion he was a son of the late Adrien and Irene (Gendron) Godin. He resided in Lincoln for most of his life.
Mr. Godin was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
A commercial baker by profession, he was employed by Pastry Gourmet for over 35 years before retiring. Roland possessed a special culinary talent that he readily shared for all to enjoy. He was a man with a quiet inner peace and his enjoyment of classical music reflected that. He cherished his family and counted his blessings. "Don't sweat the small stuff" was one motto he lived by.
Roland will be remembered as a devoted father and grandfather.
In addition to his wife of over 42 years he is survived by two sons Jay A. Godin and his wife Mary Jane of Yuma, Arizona and Mark A. Godin of Lincoln, two daughters Jacqueline Godin-Rosiak and her husband Michael of North Providence and Jocelyn Andrews and her husband Richard of Hillsboro, Oregon. He was the brother of Adrien Godin, Jr. and his late wife Louise of Lincoln and Paul Godin and his wife Audrey of North Smithfield. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews and their families.
His Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday February 19, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish in Central Falls. Burial was private. Memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI. 02904. Arrangements are by the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 71 Central St. Manville, RI. 02383.
www.menardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019