Masterson, Roland J. "Mac"
91, formerly of Jenks Ave., passed away peacefully December 9, 2019 at St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield. He was the husband of the late Theresa R. (Valois)Masterson. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Robert and Leda (Baker) Masterson. He is survived by two sons, Michael of Cumberland and Richard of North Providence. He was predeceased by his daughter Diane and son David. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
He worked as a glazier at Lizotte Glass for over 50 years before retiring. Roland loved to spend time with his family as well as watching his beloved Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, and New England Patriots. He also enjoyed going on bus trips with Theresa and his many senior citizen friends. Roland was a proud veteran of the US Coast Guard serving his country during the Korean War.
Calling hours will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00pm at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave., Lincoln. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 9:30am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1030 Dexter St., followed by burial with military honors at Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roland's memory to St Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 13, 2019