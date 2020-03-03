|
POULIN, SR., ROLAND J.
95 of Mapleville, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020. He was the beloved and devoted husband of Simmone (Procter) Poulin until her passing in 2011 and was also married to Emma (LaCroix) Poulin until her passing in 1984.
Born in Milbury, MA he was the son of the late Oliver Poulin and the late Albertine (LaPointe) Poulin. He was a US Navy WW II Veteran enlisting at the age of 17 in 1943. While serving he received the WW II Victory Medal, American Theatre Medal, European African Middle Eastern Theater Medal & Asiatic Pacific Theatre Medal as "Motor Machinist's Mate Second Class" aboard the USS Moore.
Upon being discharged he worked as a machinist for Narragansett Wire Company until his retirement in 1986. He enjoyed wintering in Florida with Simmone and loved gardening and playing his guitar.
He was the brother to the late Armand and Raymond Poulin, he is survived by his two sisters: Dolores Blais and Rita Palardy and her husband Lucien. He leaves his loving daughter and caregiver Linda Elliot and her husband Robert of Scituate, son Roland J. Poulin, Jr. of Warwick, daughter Lorraine Corriveau of Pawtucket and daughter Marie Poulin of Narragansett, stepdaughter Sandra Lambert, several grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Thursday, March 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. immediately followed with a Catholic Prayer Service at 12:30 p.m. Burial to follow with full military honors at the RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter. Remembrances may be shared at carpetnerjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 3, 2020