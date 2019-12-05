|
|
Bettez, Jr., Roland "Rollie" Joseph,
80, of Coventry, RI passed away suddenly on Monday, December 2, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of Marsha (Moan) Bettez, his devoted high school sweetheart, for more than 57 years.
Born in West Warwick, RI he was the oldest son of the late Roland J. Bettez and Linda (Correia) Bettez.
Rollie believed in faith, family and hard work. His greatest joy was his family- being a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, brother and son. He enjoyed helping others, telling stories, working in his yard, gathering for family dinners, and just being together. Despite his grand stature, Rollie was a warm, compassionate "gentle giant" who did not hesitate to show his emotions and greet people with a warm smile, hug or handshake. He led by example and felt most rewarded when helping others whether they be family, friends or strangers.
Rollie was a proud graduate of West Warwick High School , '57 and the University of Rhode Island, '61. He was a standout scholar athlete playing three sports in high school and went on to play college football and baseball . He felt honored to be inducted into the West Warwick and University of Rhode Island Athletic Hall of Fame, recognized for his talent, leadership and sportsmanship. While at URI, he was also a member and President of his Theta Chi fraternity. Although he was approached to play professional football and baseball, he chose to served his country in the United States Army. He was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia and Augsburg, Germany. Once he returned home, he continued to serve in the US Army Reserve as a Captain.
He was a respected and successful salesman at IBM and upon retiring, found a second home at Criterion Metals.
Roland also gave back to his community by serving numerous years as a board member and coach for both the Coventry Girls Softball League and Coventry Little League. He influenced hundreds of kids by showing them he believed in them, until they finally believed in themselves. He credited his family, his uncles and his own high school coaches for helping him navigate life and he always wanted to pay it forward. Proud of his Portuguese heritage, he was an active member at the Portuguese American Sports Club.
He leaves his loving wife of 57 years, Marsha (Moan) Bettez, his four children, daughters, Kelly DeSimone and husband John, Stacy Ferrara and husband Jay, Amy Cronin and husband Thomas, son Roland "Jay" Bettez, III and wife Michele, two brothers Dennis Bettez, and his wife Louise of Acton, MA , Anthony, and his wife Mary Lou Bettez of Coventry and seven grandchildren Kelsey and Tyler Ferrara, Kathleen, Matthew and Bridget Cronin, Sheah Gardiner, and Caitlyn Brochu.
Rollie's funeral will begin on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 8:45 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rt. 117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in SS. John & Paul Church, South Main Street, Coventry. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
Visiting hours Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3:00 - 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to West Warwick Wizards Athletic Association, West Warwick High School, 1 Webster Knight Drive, West Warwick, RI 02893. Attention: Greg Kortick, AD in his memory would be appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019