Keefe, Rollande C. (Simoneau)
89, passed on March 4th. She was the wife of the late Henry Keefe Jr., for over 50 years.
Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Philemon and Bernadette (Bibeau) Simoneau.
Rollande and Henry founded the Keefe Funeral Home of Central Falls in 1955, moving to Lincoln in 2008.
Rollande was a long-term employee of H. Carr & Sons of Providence, RI, starting as a temporary employee and retiring as their Treasurer.
She and her husband Henry enjoyed travel and their retirement years in Venice, Florida. They were active members of the Laurel Park Improvement Association, in Warren. In retirement, she continued bookkeeping of the family business well into her eighties.
Four years ago, she moved to the St. Elizabeth Manor in Bristol. There, she remained active despite her disabilities, receiving excellent care.
Rollande is survived by a daughter, Debra Keefe Perrone, her husband, Dr. Howard Perrone, their son, Carl of Warren, four sons, Michael H. Keefe of Florida, Philip H. Keefe, his wife, Patricia (Gorelczenko) Keefe, their triplets, Timothy, Margaret and Matthew Keefe of Cumberland, Thomas H. Keefe, his wife Cinda (Goncalves) and daughter, Heather Leigh Keefe, stepson Kye, of Lincoln, Raymond H. Keefe, wife Terrell Anderson of Vermont and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Lucille Simoneau Berard.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 9th from 9am until 11am in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Spirit Parish (St. Matthew Church), Dexter St, Central Falls at 11:30am. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Cumberland, RI. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Camp Ker-Anna, 500 Reservoir Rd, Cumberland, RI 02864 For online condolences visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020