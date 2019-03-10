ALLEN,SR., ROLVIN "ROLLIE" P.

Rolvin "Rollie" P. Allen, Sr, age 96 of Narragansett, formerly of Warwick, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at Kent Hospital. Born in Cranston, RI, he was the son of the late Rolvin J. and Irene (Peck) Allen. He was the loving husband of the late Doris (Peck) Allen. There were three main strongholds in Rollie's life. They were his family, his service to his country and his membership in fraternal organizations. He was a World War II Navy Veteran, serving from 1942 to 1946, in which time he flew 67 missions in the Pacific theater as a Naval Aviation Machinist's Mate, First Class. He was proud of his service and was highly decorated for his part in the war effort. Rollie was active in Freemasonry and was a member of Harmony Lodge #9 F. & A.M. in Coventry, RI. He was a 32nd degree Mason of Scottish Rite, Valley of Providence, affiliated with the Masonic Veterans Association and a member of the Rhode Island Shriners of which he was awarded Shriner of the Year in 1974 for his dedication to the Shrine, but also for playing an instrumental role in re-establishing the RI Shriners clown unit. He was the loving father of Susan and her husband Thomas J. Toppin, and a daughter-in-law Ann (Allen) Wingate. He was the loving and devoted Papa of Rebecca and her husband Drew Trested, Thomas E. Toppin and his wife Elizabeth, Katherine and her husband Joseph Abercrombie and Rolvin J. Allen. He was the best "Other Papa" to his great-grandchildren Noah Allen, Riley Trested, and Thomas J. Toppin. He was predeceased by his son Rolvin P. Allen, Jr. and his dear companion for over 30 years Jeanne Vincent. His Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11:00 am at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick. Calling hours will be just prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Burial with full military honors will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For additional information and online expressions of sympathy please visit at www.carpenterjenks.com. Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary