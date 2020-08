Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Romario's life story with friends and family

Share Romario's life story with friends and family

5TH ANNIVERSARY REMEMBRANCE ROMARIO ROUSSEAU It has been 5 years since you left us. We love and miss you dearly. Always & forever in our hearts. LOVE MOM, KURT, STACEY, AMALIA, FAMILY FRIENDS





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store