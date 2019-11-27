|
|
DelGALLO, RONALD A., "Bear"
66 of Cranston, passed away November 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 35 years of Angela M. (Vecchio) DelGallo. Beloved son of Christina A. DelGallo and the late Pasquale "Pat" DelGallo. Loving father of Jenna M. Watts and Nicholas J. DelGallo and loving grandfather of Jayden Watts and Logan DelGallo. Brother of David DelGallo and Lori DelGallo. His funeral is Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from 'WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Calling hours Friday 4-6 p.m. For full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 27, 2019