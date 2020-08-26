HORTA, RONALD A.
89, of Central Street, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at home.
He was the husband of Irene R. (Medeiros) Horta and the late Florence E. (Poole) Horta. A lifelong resident of West Warwick, he was the son of the late Manuel S. and Regina M. (Botello) Horta.
Mr. Horta was self-employed carpenter for many years and later employed with Hoechst Chemical Company for twenty years until retiring. He was a Korean War Army Veteran, communicant of St. Anthony Church, member of the American Legion, loved hunting and vacationing at his home in Willimantic, ME. An avid Red Sox fan, but most important was the time he spent with his family. His favorite time of the year was celebrating his Portuguese heritage over the Labor Day weekend with family and friends.
Besides his wife he leaves his children, Barbara Langlais (Kevin), Ronald Horta (Bonnie), Gail Allin (Greg) and Paula Horta; a step-daughter, Lori Cuozzo; eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was the father of the late Diane Hougentogler, step-father of the late Kevin Butterfield and brother of the late Evelyn Messier.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday August 27, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Anthony Church, Sunset Avenue, West Warwick (RI COVID Guidelines will be followed). Interment will be private with military honors in RI Veterans Cemetery. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers contributions to Disabled American Veterans
, Department of RI, One Capitol Hill, Level G, Providence, RI 02908 in his memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com