Ronald A. Romano Sr.
ROMANO, RONALD A., Sr.
80, passed away June 15, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Providence. He was born in Providence and was the son of the late Frank and Angelina (DeGuilio) Romano. He was the beloved husband of Beverly (D'Ambrosco) Romano. They were happily married for 58 years.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Dr. Ronald A. Romano Jr, and his wife Teri. He was father to the late daughter Rhonda (Romano) Campanale. He was a devoted and loving grandfather. His grandchildren are: Giana (Campanale) Washburn, Devin Campanale, Kaitlyn and Christopher Romano. He was thrilled to have a great-grandson; Grayson Washburn.
Papa was dedicated, hard working and a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved old cars, traveling, celebrating holidays, special events, and any reason to spend time together. We were blessed to have had him in our lives. We loved him dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Road, Warwick. Burial with Military Honors will be private. Calling hours Wednesday 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care 1085 North Main Street Providence, RI 02904. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
JUN
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
