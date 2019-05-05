|
|
|
FIRST ANNIVERSARY May 5, 2018 - May 5, 2019 Ronald Acciardo They say there is a reason, They say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason, Will change the way we feel. Tractors, Harleys, antique trucks Farm animals all around, Family time was so much fun We still can hear the sound. Dune buggies, quads, Golf carts too Test driving cars And fixing a few. Your laugh was so jolly It warmed all our hearts, We loved Sunday pasta, Pies and fresh fruit tarts. The year went by fast Yet slow it carried on Seems we saw you yesterday And now you're truly gone. Love, your family
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2019
