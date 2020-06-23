Ronald B. Minear Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MINEAR, RONALD B. SR.,
June 20, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10-12 noon with a service at 12 noon in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. Full obituary and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved