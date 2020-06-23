MINEAR, RONALD B. SR.,
June 20, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10-12 noon with a service at 12 noon in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. Full obituary and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
June 20, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10-12 noon with a service at 12 noon in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. Full obituary and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.