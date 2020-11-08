1/1
Ronald C. D'Agostino
1946 - 2020
D'AGOSTINO, RONALD C.
74, entered in eternal rest on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1946 the son of the late Angelo "Charlie" and Eva (Rancourt) D'Agostino. He leaves his wife Dolores (DeLorenzo) D'Agostino, his daughter Renee Flynn of Johnston, brother Angelo D'Agostino Sr. of Johnston, sister Patricia Welch of S.C., and nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Ronald and Dolores owned and operated D'Agostino's Allens Ave Auto Salvage in Providence and North Providence for many years until retiring in 2015.
We thank the Kindred Hospice for the excellent care of Ronald.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, 30 Warwick Ave., Cranston. His burial and visiting hours will be private.
Donations in memory of Ronald can be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1005, Warwick, RI 02886.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 7, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to Ron's loved ones. We are very sorry for your loss. It was a pleasure to work for him at Allen's Avenue Auto Salvage. We had some fun times. We are thankful for his generosity when we started the successful Allen's Ave Auto Salvage race team.
Ray and Mary Manfredo
Friend
November 6, 2020
I met Ron when I first got into the Auto Recycling Business. I found him to be a good listener and an easy person to get along with. I always enjoyed stopping by to pick up parts and getting some time to catch up with him. He was a big supporter of the Auto Recyclers Association of Rhode Island and a dear friend to many of us in the organization. RIP
Paul D'Adamo
Friend
