D'AGOSTINO, RONALD C.
74, entered in eternal rest on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1946 the son of the late Angelo "Charlie" and Eva (Rancourt) D'Agostino. He leaves his wife Dolores (DeLorenzo) D'Agostino, his daughter Renee Flynn of Johnston, brother Angelo D'Agostino Sr. of Johnston, sister Patricia Welch of S.C., and nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Ronald and Dolores owned and operated D'Agostino's Allens Ave Auto Salvage in Providence and North Providence for many years until retiring in 2015.
We thank the Kindred Hospice for the excellent care of Ronald.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, 30 Warwick Ave., Cranston. His burial and visiting hours will be private.
Donations in memory of Ronald can be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1005, Warwick, RI 02886.
Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.