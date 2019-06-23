Home

Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Ronald D. Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS, RONALD D.
age 73, of Warwick, died on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Kent Hospital. He was the husband of Melissa A. (Priest) Williams.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Frank Williams and Priscilla (Cole) Anderson, he lived in Warwick for the last 30 years. He was a 1963 graduate of Central High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served on the USS Vivaldi.
Mr. Williams was employed as a truck driver. He did charity telemarketing in New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Leah Gross of Oolitic, IN, Rachel Provencher of Cranston, and Tamara Berg of Wakefield; three brothers; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews, a great-niece, a great-nephew; and many long-time close friends.
His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, at 10:00 a.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Impossible Dream, 575 Centerville Road, Warwick, RI 02886. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 23, 2019
