|
|
DiGennaro, CAPT Ronald "Rick"
CAPT Ronald "Rick" DiGennaro, USCG (Ret), age 80, entered the U.S. Army in 1956 - 1967. Rick flew UH1-B (Huey) helicopters in Viet Nam, awarded many medals, including the Bronze Star w/ V device for Valor, 15 Air Medals, then transitioned into the U.S Coast Guard in 1968 , was an HH-3F Helicopter Flight Instructor, the Commanding Officer of CG Air Station Chicago from 1985, flying Search & Rescue missions until arriving in Hawaii in 1987 where he was honored to be the USCG District 14 Director of Auxiliary, then retiring with 34 years of military service in October of 1990, and awarded the CG Meritorious Medal.
Rick was born in Providence, Rhode Island, son of the late Gelarde and Bessie Labriole DiGennaro. In 1959 he married and is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 60 years, Marie Ann Rocchio DiGennaro, of Aiea, HI, brother of Alice Caprio of Warwick, RI, 2 sons, Matthew in St. Petersburg, Florida and Mark in Newport News, VA , with 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
He will be interred at the National Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl) on his 81st birthday, 22 Feb 2019 at 1:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Father Lou "Hank" Albrecht. In lieu of flowers, donations to will be welcomed in his name.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 17, 2019