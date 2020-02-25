Home

St. Kevin Church
333 Sandy Lane
Warwick, RI 02889
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
Sandy Lane
Warwick, RI
ALLARD, RONALD E.
Patrolman WPD (Ret.), 70, died Monday, February 17, 2020. He was the husband of Lisa (Avola) Allard and son of the late Everett and Dorothy (Tucci) Allard. Ron was a patrolman with the Warwick Police Department for 25 years in the Traffic Motorcycle Division. After retiring, he worked with Cox Cable in the theft of services dept. and at Twin River Casino as a security guard. He is also survived by his son, Scott Allard and his wife Chrissy and step-children Angela Rose and fiancé Kevin Irving, Andrea Gongolski and husband Nate, James Capone and wife Alyssa. He also leaves his grandchildren, Austin Allard, Michael Rose and Baylee Irving. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 am in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 25, 2020
