JOHANSON, RONALD E.
76, passed away November 23, 2019. He was the husband of Sally A. (Pavao) Johanson. Born in Providence he was a son of the late Everett and Doris (Dailey) Johanson.
He retired from Electric Boat as an engineer after working 47 years.
Besides his wife he is survived by three children Ronald J. and Eric R. Johanson and Sally A. Johanson Fernandes, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Funeral service Saturday November 30th at 9:00 am in the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, East Greenwich. Calling hours: Friday November 29th from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to a .
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 27, 2019