CHARLAND, RONALD F.
85, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born in West Warwick, he was a son of the late Edward Silva and the late Germaine (Charland) Petrin. Mr. Charland lived in Providence before moving to Johnston in 1986. He was a laborer for many years at the Seaboard Foundry. He is survived by his sisters Annette I. Peterson of Johnston with whom he lived and Celina Brasier of Westerly. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health and safety regulations, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Church, 144 Danielson Pike, N. Scituate 02857 or Hope of Life International, 125 Sockanosset Cross Road, Suite b, Cranston, RI 02920 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 23, 2020