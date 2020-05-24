|
GAGNON, RONALD G.
76 of Great Island, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020
He was the beloved husband of Lynn M. (Desrochers) Gagnon for fifty-one years.
Born in Central Falls, he was raised in Pawtucket, the son of the late Emile and Doris (Mayer) Gagnon.
A US Marine Corps Veteran, he served in Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis and during the Vietnam War as an aide to two Admirals in the submarine division on the US Atlantic Fleet in Norfolk, VA.
He had worked for Carlson Construction Company and J. L. Marshall in MA before co-founding and serving as President of Construction, DACON, Design/ Architecture/ Construction, celebrating its 35th Anniversary 2020. Ron began his career as a union carpenter, a member in good standing for 20 years with RI Local 330.
Ron enjoyed his career choice, building was not only a livelihood it was his passion, along with his home, yard, reading, the beach, and a good cigar at Tammany Hall with friends. He loved being with people, a mentor to many, surrounding himself with great friends, all while providing both financially and emotionally for his family. Ron was a member of the Moose Club, enjoying the jovial, friendly atmosphere.
He was a communicant of St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church.
Besides his wife, he leaves his son and best friend, Jason Gagnon and his wife Megan (McDavitt) Gagnon of Narragansett; his cherished granddaughter, Sydney Lynn Gagnon; his sister, Carol Sabourin of North Kingstown; and his nephew and niece, Drew Sabourin of Cumberland and Sherri Sabourin Meehen of Warwick.
A celebration of his life, a life well lived, will be held at a later date. Gifts can be made to the Wentworth Institute of Technology Scholarship Fund in memory of Ronald G. Gagnon, DACON Founders Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences, and directions on how to contribute to the Memorial Scholarship Fund set up in memory of Ron.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020