|
|
BODZIONY, RONALD J.
79, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 57 years of Kathleen (Fasciano) Bodziony. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he was a son of the late John and Justine (Golonka) Bodziony. Ron was a Career Army Officer, serving as Superintendent of Transportation Operations, retiring as LtCol. He served three tours of duty in Viet Nam, and was awarded the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster (OLC), the Meritorious Unit Emblem with OLC, Parachutist Badge, Air Medal and the Meritorious Unit Citation. He served in Operation Deep Freeze with the Navy Seabees, receiving the Antarctic Service Medal, and was stationed at the Berlin Wall receiving the Army Occupation Medal. After retirement, he was employed with American President Freight Lines. An avid golfer, he was an original member of Fenner Hill Golf Club where he enjoyed playing with his sons and grandchildren.
He was the beloved father of Chris R. Bodziony, MSgt USAF (ret.) and his wife Iliana, Kurt Bodziony and is wife Colleen, Matt Bodziony and his wife Stacey, Mark Bodziony and his wife Jennifer, and the late Michael Bodziony; loving grandfather of Steven, Michael, Christopher, Nick, Mack, Jarred, Mae, Megan, Logan, and Van Bodziony; great-grandfather of Asher, and Adeline Bodziony; brother of Eugene Bodziony, and Dennis Bodziony. He also leaves his faithful dog, Bella.
His funeral will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 8:30 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Sunday, from 3-6 PM. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 29, 2019