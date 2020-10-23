GERAGHTY, Ronald J.
On Tuesday October 20, Ronald J. Geraghty loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 84. Ronald was born on May 1, 1936 in Attleboro, MA, to John Henry Geraghty and Sophia (Vensky) Geraghty. He was the owner and operator of Ronald J. Geraghty Plastering for over 40 years. On October 12,1957 he married Patricia (Noelte) Geraghty. They had just celebrated their 63 wedding Anniversary.
Ron was a warm loving man with a great sense of humor who radiated kindness to all. He loved life and it did not take much to make him happy. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren camping, quahogging and playing cards. He especially enjoyed camping every sea-son at Fisherman's Memorial and Horseneck Beach campgrounds with his wife and grandchil-dren. They would sit around the campfire making S'mores and then play cards for pennies in the camper. He never hesitated to help another camper having a problem with their equipment fol-lowed by telling a joke to make them laugh. He lived a very full life and was quick with wit and humor. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and by those who lives he has touched.
Ron was proceeded in death by his Siblings Lucy Bowen, Henry Geraghty, Julian Geraghty, and Walter Geraghty. He is survived by his wife Patricia, his son David R. Geraghty (Christine) of Johnston, his daughter Lynn (Geraghty) Violett (Stephen) of Cumberland, his grandchildren Joshua, Ryan and Kimberly Geraghty, Brett and Abigail Violett.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Ron's Life Celebration to be held held with Visiting Hours on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM and continue on Tuessday, October 27, 2020 at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Moshassuck Cemetery, Central Falls.
Because of COVID-19, the family would be honored if those who cannot attend services, please join them by watching a live broadcast of the service on Tuesday at 11 AM, or by leaving a message of support on Ron's Online Memorial at jjduffyfuneralhome.com
. As always, the services at the funeral home and graveside will also be broadcast on 90.7 FM to guests who wish to remain in their vehicles in the funeral home parking lot and at the cemetery.
A very special thank you to Dana Farber Cancer Center at Milford Hospital who provided extraordinary care.
Ron loved his four legged buddies and asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Providence Animal Rescue League.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com