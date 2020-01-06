Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Historic St. Joseph Church
1303 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Machunis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. Machunis


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald J. Machunis Obituary
MACHUNIS, Ronald J.
Cumberland,
Ronald J. Machunis, 76, passed away on Friday in the Miriam Hospital, Providence.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Ronald's Life Celebration to begin with Visiting Hours on Wednesday from 9 AM to 10:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -