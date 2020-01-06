|
MACHUNIS, Ronald J.
Cumberland,
Ronald J. Machunis, 76, passed away on Friday in the Miriam Hospital, Providence.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Ronald's Life Celebration to begin with Visiting Hours on Wednesday from 9 AM to 10:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 6, 2020