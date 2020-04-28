Home

Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
Ronald J. Trementozzi Obituary
TREMENTOZZI, RONALD J.
89, of Smithfield, passed away on April 25, 2020 at West View Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was the beloved husband of Mary B (Gianfrocco) Trementozzi for 52 years until her passing in 2012. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Giovanni and Nicolina (Stacqualursi) Trementozzi. Ronald worked as a printer for Providence Washington Insurance Company for many years before retiring. He was honorably discharged from the US Air Force after serving for four years during the Korean Conflict. Ronald loved animals.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9-11 AM in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Consistent with COVID-19 precautions, only five people will be allowed to pay their respects at a time. Services and burial with military honors in St. Ann Cemetery will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020
