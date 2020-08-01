COIA, RONALD M.
passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Miriam Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Anita J. (DePalo) Coia for 56 years. He was the son of the late Ralph M. and Josephine Coia. He was the loving father of Ronald R. Coia (Flora) and Dean A. Coia, and the cherished grandfather of Ronald M. Coia II, Gabrielle E. Coia, Siena A. Coia and Alexandra A. Coia. He was the brother of the late Patricia A. Silverman.
Mr. Coia began his career in the Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA) in 1966 as the Secretary-Treasurer of Local Union 271, later adding the title of Business Manager in 1973. Under his leadership, Local 271 acquired approximately 1800 members employed in the construction, environmental remediation, and other areas of private sector employment. During his service to Local 271, Mr. Coia was also elected to the position of Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer of the Rhode Island Laborers' District Council where he oversaw the operation of 10 local unions with approximately 10,000 members until his retirement in 2005. Additionally, he served as the President of the Rhode Island Building Trades Council from 1975 to 1982 and again from 2001 to 2005. He also served as a Labor Member of the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training Board of Review from 1986 to 1993.
Mr. Coia brought his expertise and commitment to his members as Chairman of a number of funds and boards during his career, including the Rhode Island Laborers' Health Fund, the Rhode Island Laborers' Pension Fund, the Rhode Island Laborers' Annuity Fund and the Rhode Island Laborers' Legal Services Fund, among others. For his devotion to working families and his community, Mr. Coia was honored with many awards during his career, including one from the United States Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration for his role in the RI Chase partnership with OSHA in recognition of his dedication to the pursuit of excellence in worker safety. He also received the Wanskuck Boys' Club Hall of Fame Award in 1992 and the Dante Mollo Award in 2004 for outstanding service to the community by a labor leader. Most recently, Mr. Coia was honored for his more than 60 years of membership in LIUNA.
He was a graduate of Providence College and a 48-year member of Kirkbrae Country Club, having served on the Board of Governors and as Vice President. Also, Mr. Coia served his faith community as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Anthony Church. He was also a devoted New York Yankees fan.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, visiting hours are respectfully omitted, and his funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Anthony Church Memorial Fund, 5 Gibbs Street, North Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated. For information and condolences, visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com