Ronald Izzo
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Emmanuel Catholic Church
15700 South Military Trail
Delray Beach, FL
Ronald M. Izzo Sr.


1941 - 2020
Ronald M. Izzo Sr. Obituary
IZZO, SR., RONALD M.
78 of Delray Beach, Florida and formerly of Warwick, RI passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020. He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 48 years, Sylvia (Perrotti) Izzo of Delray Beach, FL. He is also survived by daughter Stephanie Savoie and husband Thomas of Aurora, Colorado, and son Ronald Izzo Jr. and wife Christine of Centennial, Colorado, six grandchildren, Cameron, Collin, Sienna and Miles Savoie, Arianna and Amelia Izzo. Brothers Alan Izzo of Johnston, RI and David Izzo of Danielson, CT, Brother-in-law Robert Perrotti and wife Eunice of Lake Worth, FL and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was born in Providence, RI, to the late Mario and Antonetta (Cambio) Izzo.
He was employed by UPS and was a member of Teamsters Local 251 and Warwick Council Knights of Columbus 2295.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23, 2020, 10:30AM at Emmanuel Catholic Church, Delray Beach, FL.
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach, FL in charge of arrangements.
www.LorneandSons.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
