WINTROB, Ronald M., MD

Ronald M. Wintrob, MD of East Greenwich, Rhode Island died of complications related to chronic illness on August 17, 2020, at the age of 85.

Born in Toronto, Canada, in June 1935, Ron was the son of Simon and Zelda Wintrob. He grew up in Toronto and graduated medical school at the University of Toronto in 1959 and completed his residency in psychiatry at McGill University in Montreal, Canada (1961-1965).

In 1961, Ron encountered Pauline Devine, a psychiatric nurse, who was also working at the Allan Memorial Institute/McGill University. Soon after they met and started dating, Ron and Pauline became engaged, and were married in June 1962. In June 1969, they moved to Connecticut, with their two young sons; Paul, born in 1968 and Greg, born in 1969, when Ron joined the faculty of the medical school at the University of Connecticut as a Professor of Psychiatry and Anthropology. The family expanded in 1972 with the birth of their daughter Jande. The family lived in Ashford, Conn., where the children attended Ashford Elementary school.

In 1976, the whole family spent a year in Christchurch, New Zealand, where Ron was Visiting Professor of Psychological Medicine at the Christchurch School of Medicine of Otago University, and the children attended the local schools. It was the start of an ongoing connection with New Zealand and the establishment of a network of close friends there. In 1986, after several return visits, the family bought a historic cottage overlooking Lyttelton Harbor. Friends teased them about how far they had to travel from the USA to spend a weekend at their cottage. The cottage, restored and extended in 1994, was home for two years while Ron was a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Psychological Medicine, Christchurch School of Medicine. Thereafter, Ron and Pauline returned to the cottage every January and February for more than twenty years.

The family re-located to Rhode Island in 1982, where they lived in their colonial home in Providence for many years. Ron took the position of Director of Education and Director of the Residency Training Program in the Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University (1982-1994). Upon returning from New Zealand, Ron became a Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Tufts University's School of Medicine (1997-1998). He then returned to Brown University as a Staff Psychiatrist where he worked part-time until he fully retired at the age of 80.

Professor Wintrob's academic career spanned over 59 years. He was a major influence in the evolution of cultural psychiatry and development of the field internationally. After medical school at the University of Toronto, and his residency in psychiatry at McGill University, Dr. Wintrob was awarded a traveling fellowship in child psychiatry that led him to receive training in England, France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. His interest in cultural medicine began in 1960 as medical director of a hospital in northern Laos. He also spent two years as the clinical and research director of Liberia's psychiatric services and its only psychiatrist at the time. In 1966 upon returning to Montreal he had faculty appointments at McGill University in both psychiatry and anthropology.

Professor Wintrob was an internationally recognized leader in psychiatric education and in the field of cultural psychiatry. After leaving McGill University in 1969 he received academic appointments at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in both the Department of Psychiatry and Anthropology. While on sabbatical at the University of Connecticut he began a twenty-year relationship as a visiting professor and lecturer with the University of Otago and later the Christchurch School of Medicine in New Zealand. In New Zealand he focused his research on the cultural change of the Maori. From 1982 to 1994 Dr. Wintrob was the Director of Education and Director of the Residency Training Program, Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University. He transformed the Brown University psychiatry residency into one of the leading programs in the United States. He was known for advocating for the educational needs of the residents.

His impact on cultural psychiatry is highlighted by his leadership and academic production. Dr. Wintrob's research focused on acculturative stress and adaptation among individuals and families, and on national immigration policy. While at McGill he researched change and coping ability among the Cree indigenous people of northern Québec. In 1969 he participated in drafting the American Psychiatric Association's original position statement on transcultural psychiatry, delineating psychiatry's role in transcultural studies, clarifying the terminology of the field, describing its interdisciplinary nature, and outlining its major objectives and areas of applications. Ronald Wintrob was one of the founders of the Society for the Study of Psychiatry and Culture in 1971 and the first president of the leading cultural psychiatry professional organization in North America on Cultural Psychiatry. In 1983 Ronald participated in the establishment of the Committee on Cultural Psychiatry of the Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry that produced a monograph on suicide, race, and ethnicity in the US population, another on alcohol use and alcoholism, and in 2002, a casebook on Cultural Assessment in Clinical Psychiatry.

He chaired the Committee on International Relations of the Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry which published a monograph on the Middle East. He subsequently became the co-chair of the World Psychiatric Association Transcultural Psychiatry Section and in 2005 the chair of the section for two terms. He organized numerous international cultural psychiatry conferences and promoted the field internationally. He authored and edited several books including Current Perspectives in Cultural Psychiatry and Psychiatrists and Traditional Healers: Unwitting Partners in Global Mental Health, and book chapters on cultural psychiatry in leading textbooks of psychiatry. Dr. Wintrob was highly generative having published widely in academic journals and in writing book chapters. As noted in his publications he consistently promoted his colleagues and mentees over himself insisting that they assume first authorships. Dr. Wintrob's last publication was a book chapter in 2019 on Intracultural Psychotherapy.

Ron was a fabulous husband and father. He was a bright beam of hope and optimism and eagerly shared his expertise, energy, and enthusiasm with family, friends, colleagues, students, and patients. He was one of the most genuine people you could imagine and loved his wife and children so very much, never letting a day go by without expressing it to them. He was always there for his family, who loved him dearly. In addition to his passion for medicine, he was an avid sailor and photographer, and a great admirer of architecture, in particular colonial-era houses. Many a time he would go for long walks on the East Side of Providence with family members, always intently listening as his children talked about what was going on in their lives, while he peppered the conversation with a keen analysis of the historic houses lining the streets they walked.

Ron is survived by his three children, Paul, Greg, and Jande, their spouses Margaret, Heather, and Jose Luís, and grandsons John, Jackson, and Brenton; Ron's brother Ralph, wife Kitty, and their family in Toronto, Canada; his brother-in-law Phil Devine, wife Pat, and their family in London, Canada; and his extended relatives in Canada and the USA.

A celebration of Ron's life will be held at the Brown University Faculty Club in Providence after COVID-19 has receded and it is safe to gather. Those interested in making a donation in Ron's memory can help the World Psychiatric Association's Transcultural Psychiatry Section continue to advance the field that he devoted his professional life to. Funds will be used to designate an annual award in his name to support the next generation of young psychiatrists from around the world. Donations made out to the "WPA – TPS" with "Wintrob" in the memo line of the check may be mailed to the following address:

World Psychiatric Association – TPS

Robert Kohn, Treasurer

42 General Street

Providence, RI 02904



