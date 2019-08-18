Home

Ronald Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Mayer

Ronald Mayer Obituary
Mayer, Ronald
Ronald Gordon Mayer, 69, of N. Smithfield, RI and Antrim, NH, died peacefully at his lake house on August 9, 2019 surrounded by his wife Nancy Langrall, daughter Erin and son James. Diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer ten months ago, Ron continued to cheer the Red Sox, swim in the lake, watch fireworks, play Bingo, and beat everyone in Scrabble. Beloved friend, doting father, adoring husband of 42 years, lover of big and little dogs, and known for teaching kids to swim, waterski, and juggle, Ron was larger than life. Celebrations of Ron's life will be held at later dates in Rhode lsland and New Hampshire. Contributions in his name can be made to the James A. Tuttle Library, 45 Main Street PO Box, 235 Antrim, NH 03440 or The College of Wooster, 1189 Beall Avenue, Wooster, OH 44691.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
