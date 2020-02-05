|
Belli, Ronald P.
Belli, Ronald P., 80, of Fairfield, New Jersey, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Malyso) Belli. Loving father of Caren Belli and Leanne Ramundo. Dear brother of Beverly Kircher and the late Kathleen Tulenko. Also survived several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family, and his beloved cat, Rosie. Mr. Belli was a graduate of Bloomfield College, served in the NJ National Guard and was the Director of HR for Glory USA in West Caldwell before retiring in 2010. An avid motorcyclist, he was the past-treasurer of Essex County Harley Owners Group. He also enjoyed playing Bocce on a team in his community in Florida. Memorial Service Saturday 2-5PM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 7 Two Bridges Road, Fairfield. Donations may be made to OR Montville Animal Shelter. Send condolences to www.stellatofuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 5, 2020