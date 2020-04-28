Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Palagi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald R. "Ronnie" Palagi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald R. "Ronnie" Palagi Obituary
PALAGI, Ronald R. "Ronnie"
79, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully after a five year battle with Alzheimer's Disease on Sunday, April 26, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Carolyn L. (Kalolsky) Palagi and they were married for 33 years.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Edward P. and Estelle (Robitaille) Palagi. He grew up in Pawtucket, moving to Cumberland when he got married where he resided for most his life.
Ronnie was the owner and operator of Ronnie Palagi's Ice Cream for over 30 years. He brought joy and happiness to many children, in many neighborhoods in Cumberland and Lincoln. During the off-season, he worked for Petro Oil Company.
He was a dedicated and passionate fan for all the New England sports teams, as well as NASCAR. Ronnie enjoyed traveling, especially to Vegas and on Cruises. Those who knew him will always remember his love for Italian bread and pizza. He had a passion for Rock and Roll music, especially Elvis and Bruce Springsteen. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He leaves his children, Lisa Arteaga and her husband Oscar of Cumberland, Kerri Reilly and her husband Kieran of Cumberland; his five grandchildren, Kayley, Michael and Christopher Arteaga; Zachary and Matthew Reilly; his companion, Pauline Zuena; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the brother of the late Edward E. Palagi.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral and burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when it becomes safe.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hope Hospice and Palliative Care as well as the nurses and CNA's at St. Antoine Residence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rhode Island SPCA. 186 Amaral St, Riverside, RI 02915.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -