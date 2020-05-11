|
SERPA, RONALD R.
64, of West Warwick, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 44 years to Ann M. (Tetreault) Serpa. Born in Providence, Ron was a son of the late Arthur A. and Jennie R. (Petrangelo) Serpa. After graduating from West Warwick High School in 1975, Ron began his lifelong trade as a machinist. After 31 years at Electric Boat, Quonset Point, Ron retired in 2015. Ronald was also a self-employed General Contractor for many years. He was an avid hunter, member of the South County Rod & Gun Club, and he enjoyed woodworking.
Ronald was the loving father of Andrea N. Medeiros (Matthew), Ronald M. Serpa (Jon Fioravanti), and Eric A. Serpa; Grandfather of John M. Medeiros, Aidan J. Serpa Fioravanti, and Gage R. Serpa Fioravanti. Ron is survived by his brothers Arthur, Richard, and Michael Serpa; predeceased by siblings Jennifer LaPlante (Serpa), Frances Ouellette (Serpa), and Allen Serpa.
Due to the current restrictions imposed, visiting hours and interment at Notre Dame Cemetery, West Warwick, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ronald's memory to the RI Pink Heals would be appreciated. PO Box 267, West Warwick (RIPINKTRUCKS.COM). Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 11, 2020